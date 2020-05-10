NewsBusan News

5030 Speed Rules Grace Period Comes to an End on Tuesday

BeFM News

Starting on the 12th, all vehicles on main roads will be subject to a 50 km/hr maximum speed, or otherwise be penalized for violations to traffic law.

The Busan Metropolitan City and the Busan Police Agency announced that they will begin traffic speed crackdowns at 12 am on the 12th.

The crackdown comes after the transition-grace period of ‘Safety Speed ‘5030’ campaign, which was being implemented in Busan for the first time in the country since November 11 last year.

The safety speed of 5030 was implemented to cap the maximum speed to 50 km/hr on main roads in the city and 30 km/hr on other roads.

According to revisions made on the Enforcement Regulations of the Road Traffic Act, the new speed limit on main roads and other roads will be applied starting April 2021.

The police plan to install 226 fixed-type speed cameras on main roads, and in areas frequent with high speed violations will have 36 moveable speed cams installed.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Applications for 2020 BFIC Volunteer Group of Busan-based International Students Are Now Open

Busan City News -
Busan Metropolitan City and the Busan Foundation for International Cooperation are recruiting a volunteer group of Busan-based international students.
Read more
Busan News

BTO Resumes Operation of More Tourism Facilities Around Busan

BeFM News -
The Busan Tourism Organization announced yesterday that it will resume operation of tourism facilities it had stopped operating temporarily due to social distancing.
Read more
Busan News

Police Officer Fined 3 Million Won for Leaking Personal Information of Suspected Coronavirus Patient

BeFM News -
A 45-year-old police officer facing trial for leaking personal information of a person suspected of COVID-19 on social media was fined 3 million won with a deferred sentence.
Read more
Busan News

Retail Sales Increase as Customers Return to Shopping Malls

BeFM News -
During the so-called Golden Holiday period which began on May 1st, sales in Busan’s distribution industry saw slightly higher figures than the same period last year.
Read more
Busan News

Public Facilities in Busan to Open Gradually from Today

Haps Staff -
Public facilities around the city that have been temporarily closed will begin to open in phases from today.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Experienced its Fifth Coldest April Since 1973

Haps Staff -
The Busan Meteorological Administration announced that the average temperature in the city was 11.8'C, the fifth-lowest on record since 1973.
Read more

The Latest

Eggslut to Make its Seoul Debut in June

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
SPC Group is launching Eggslut, a popular California egg-based sandwich chain into South Korea from next month.
Read more

Film Archive Special: Satyajit Ray and Asian Classics

Music Haps Staff -
The Busan Cinema Center is hosting a film archive special of Satyajit Ray and Asian classics until the 17th of May.
Read more

Gaya Spirit: Iron and Tune

Events Haps Staff -
A Joint Special Exhibition of the Busan Museum and National Museum of Korea.
Read more

5030 Speed Rules Grace Period Comes to an End on Tuesday

Busan News BeFM News -
Starting on the 12th, all vehicles on main roads will be subject to a 50 km/hr maximum speed, or otherwise be penalized for violations to traffic law.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: May 11 – May 17

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

부산시, 생활 속 걷기 실천 위한 “워킹데이” 캠페인 추진

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시는 코로나바이러스감염증-19(코로나19) 관련 생활방역체계 전환에 맞춰 11일 오전 8시, 시청 1층 로비에서 일반시민과 직원을 대상으로 생활 속 걷기 활성화를 도모하기 위한 "워킹데이" 캠페인을 시범 추진한다고 밝혔다.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
17 ° C
17 °
17 °
63 %
2.6kmh
0 %
Mon
22 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
19 °

Dine & Drink

Eggslut to Make its Seoul Debut in June

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
SPC Group is launching Eggslut, a popular California egg-based sandwich chain into South Korea from next month.
Read more

Johnny Rockets May Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Galmegi PNU Celebrating its 3rd Anniversary This Weekend

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing in PNU is celebrating its third anniversary in style this weekend with great deals on food and drink.
Read more

Openings: Gaonbi Coffee Shop in Myeongji-dong

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
'Gaonbi', a is a newly opened specialty coffee shop in the civil service waiting room on the 1st floor of the Myeongji-dong vehicle registration office.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea