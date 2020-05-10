5030 Speed Rules Grace Period Comes to an End on Tuesday

Starting on the 12th, all vehicles on main roads will be subject to a 50 km/hr maximum speed, or otherwise be penalized for violations to traffic law.

The Busan Metropolitan City and the Busan Police Agency announced that they will begin traffic speed crackdowns at 12 am on the 12th.

The crackdown comes after the transition-grace period of ‘Safety Speed ‘5030’ campaign, which was being implemented in Busan for the first time in the country since November 11 last year.

The safety speed of 5030 was implemented to cap the maximum speed to 50 km/hr on main roads in the city and 30 km/hr on other roads.

According to revisions made on the Enforcement Regulations of the Road Traffic Act, the new speed limit on main roads and other roads will be applied starting April 2021.

The police plan to install 226 fixed-type speed cameras on main roads, and in areas frequent with high speed violations will have 36 moveable speed cams installed.