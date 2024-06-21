Image: City of Busan
50th National Rowing Competition to be Held at Seonakdong River

The 50th National Rowing Competition will take place at the Seonakdong River Rowing and Canoeing Stadium from June 22 to June 30.

Organized by the Busan City Government and the Korean Rowing Association, and hosted by the Busan City Rowing Association, this competition honors the legacy of General Jang Bogo, renowned as the King of the Sea, and aims to promote rowing culture and expand its base in Korea.

The event, which began in 1975, is the most prestigious national rowing competition in Korea.

The competition will be held in two segments: the first from June 22 to June 24 for professional athletes, and the second from June 29 to June 30 for daily sports club members.

Around 600 participants from across the country will compete in 20 events, comprising 80 races, including single scull, mutafair, eight, and indoor rowing.

Winners in each event will receive certificates and medals, while the overall champions in each category will be awarded championship flags and trophies.

