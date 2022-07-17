Dine & Drink

51 People Suffer From Food Poisoning Symptoms From a Restaurant in Daeyeon-dong

Haps Staff

51 people in their 20s suffered from food poisoning symptoms after eating at a restaurant in Daeyeon-dong in Nam-gu.

According to local media, the restaurant continued to operate after seven people suffered symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting on the 5th of this month.

Until the 12th, 44 more people also suffered symptoms of food poisoning.

The district investigated the restaurant after the first reports came in and took samples for investigation.

However, because the results hadn’t been found, they were not allowed to close down the restaurant.

The name of the restaurant was not named in the media report.

