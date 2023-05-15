Image: City of Busan
51st “Coming of Age” Ceremony Held Yesterday

Busan City Women’s Cultural Center held a traditional coming-of-age ceremony yesterday at 2 pm in the auditorium on the 2nd floor of the Women’s Cultural Center to celebrate the 51st Coming-of-Age Day.

The traditional coming-of-age event, commemorating Coming-of-Age Day, is held every year to celebrate young people who had just come of age with pride as adults and become full-fledged members of society. It aimed to instill a healthy culture of coming-of-age to fulfill their responsibilities and duties.

The event was held in the following order: Ceremony, Coming-of-age ceremony (reenactment of traditional coming-of-age ceremony), and After-ceremony event.

In the main event, there was a meeting ceremony to exchange greetings between the eldest guest and adults, three congratulatory speeches to adults, Gwanrye and Gyerye, ceremonies of putting on a hat and putting on a hairpin, coming-of-age declaration, and declaration of coming of age to adults.

Adults’ traditional coming-of-age rites were reproduced in accordance with modern times, in order such as honoring rites that conveyed lessons.

As an after-dinner event, the Women’s Cultural Center Art Volunteer Group held Korean dance, folk song pansori, and gayageum congratulatory performances. Additionally, a Hanbok experience and photo zone were operated from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm in the lobby on the 1st floor as an additional event, and any Busan citizen could participate.

