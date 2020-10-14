53 People Test Positive For Coronavirus at a Nursing Home In Mandeok

More than 50 people, including staff and patients, at a nursing hospital in Busan tested positive for COVID-19.

The Busan City Health Authority announced that “53 people, including 5 nurses, 6 caregivers, and 42 patients, at Haeddeurak Nursing Hospital in Mandeok-dong, Buk-gu, have tested positive for COVID19.”

The health authorities also said one of the elderly patients confirmed had passed away, as well.

Mandeok-dong is the first dong-region in the nation to have special quarantine measures in effect after recording the highest concentration of confirmed patients in one area in the city.

The mass virus infections have come to light after an assistant nurse in her 50s was confirmed to be infected Tuesday, prompting the authorities to conduct the coronavirus tests for all 262 patients and staff.

The health authorities found this morning that 52 out of the 262 tested have the new coronavirus.

The nursing hospital was immediately put under cohort isolation.