NewsBusan News

53 People Test Positive For Coronavirus at a Nursing Home In Mandeok

BeFM News

More than 50 people, including staff and patients, at a nursing hospital in Busan tested positive for COVID-19.

The Busan City Health Authority announced that “53 people, including 5 nurses, 6 caregivers, and 42 patients, at Haeddeurak Nursing Hospital in Mandeok-dong, Buk-gu, have tested positive for COVID19.”

The health authorities also said one of the elderly patients confirmed had passed away, as well.

Mandeok-dong is the first dong-region in the nation to have special quarantine measures in effect after recording the highest concentration of confirmed patients in one area in the city.

The mass virus infections have come to light after an assistant nurse in her 50s was confirmed to be infected Tuesday, prompting the authorities to conduct the coronavirus tests for all 262 patients and staff.

The health authorities found this morning that 52 out of the 262 tested have the new coronavirus.

The nursing hospital was immediately put under cohort isolation.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Where Are The Most Dangerous Intersections in Busan?

BeFM News -
Yeonsan Rotary has been evaluated to pose the highest risk for traffic accidents.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Starts Early Harvest of Gingko Trees to Eradicate Bad Smells On City Streets

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that every fall, it will start early harvesting of ginkgo fruits that cause bad smells on city streets.
Read more
Busan News

Busan to Ease Social Distancing Measures Back to Level 1 From Midnight

Haps Staff -
Starting at midnight tonight, the City of Busan will ease the Level 2 social distancing measures back to Level 1.
Read more
Busan News

Employee Arrested For Suspected Bribery at Vietnam Consulate

BeFM News -
An employee at the Vietnamese consulate has been arrested by the police suspected of bribery by illegally issuing visas to a local.
Read more
Busan News

Dadaepo Beach Steps Up Safety Measures After Two Middle Schoolers Drowned This Week

BeFM News -
The safety management of Dadaepo Beach in Busan will be enforced at all times following an incident that drowned two middle school students.
Read more
Busan News

Haeundae Beach Train Suspended as Train Derails On Its Second Day of Operations

Haps Staff -
Operations of the new Haeundae Beach Train were suspended yesterday when the wheel of the Blue Line Train deviated from the track yesterday morning in Songjeong.
Read more

The Latest

Masan Chrysanthemum Festival Announces More Changes

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
The city of Changwon has announced more changes to the Masan Chrysanthemum Festival.
Read more

Busan Bites: Three Great Places to Get Grilled Clams

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Within the great variety of Busan seafood, grilled clams are truly something to write home about.
Read more

BFAA International Art Fair and Busan Art Fair Join Forces This Weekend at BEXCO

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The 9th Busan International Art Fair and the 40th Busan Art Fair will be held concurrently this weekend at BEXCO.
Read more

53 People Test Positive For Coronavirus at a Nursing Home In Mandeok

Busan News BeFM News -
More than 50 people, including staff and patients, at a nursing hospital in Busan tested positive for COVID-19.
Read more

Camping Car & Leisure Festival Held This Weekend at BEXCO

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The Camping Car & Leisure Festival will be held this weekend at BEXCO.
Read more

Six Open Cinema Selections to Watch at BIFF

BIFF Haps Staff -
The 25th Busan International Film Festival introduced 6 Open Cinema selections, which to be screened at the BIFF Theater located in Busan Cinema Center from October 21st to 30th.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
58 %
1.5kmh
11 %
Wed
16 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
20 °

Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Three Great Places to Get Grilled Clams

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Within the great variety of Busan seafood, grilled clams are truly something to write home about.
Read more

Taste Nine Kinds of Stone Pot Rice Dishes For Lunch at Park Hyatt’s Dining Room

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Steak & Seafood Grill restaurant Dining Room at the Park Hyatt Busan presents nine kinds of stone pot rice for the weekday lunch.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Three Generations of Hearty Soup – Taehwa Yukgaejang in Seomyeon

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located about 150 meters from Seomyeon Subway Station gate 9, Taehwa Yukgaejang has maintained a family recipe that has satisfied customers in the city for the past 57 years.
Read more

Beer Shop Closing its Doors This Weekend

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
closing it's doors on Saturday 10/17, making way for a new venture coming soon to Gorilla. Take advantage of some great burgers, and discounted craft beers before then! All stock must go.
Read more

Travel