586 University Chinese Students Under Self-Isolation in Busan

586 Chinese students of universities in Busan have been under self-isolation after visiting their home country since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Universities are also contacting each student currently in China to readjust their flights and avoid a large influx of international students returning at once.

Chinese students who have already returned to school have been put in self-isolation for two weeks. Dormitories and other temporary housing facilities on campus will accommodate them.

A Busan city official said the city built an emergency contact network with universities to prepare for suspected patients. It is also looking into a budget for necessary equipment either from the Ministry of Education or the city’s disaster management fund.