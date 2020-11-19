NewsBusan News

59 Fall Ill of Suspected Food Poisoning at Local High School in Busan

Busan health authorities are conducting an epidemiological investigation against 59 students and faculty members at the Seo-gu Tourism High School in Busan who started to show symptoms of food poisoning.

According to the public health center in Seo-gu, Busan on the 18th, pathogen e-coli was found to be the cause of the food poisoning at students and faculty members of the Busan Tourism High School

They showed symptoms of food poisoning on two occasions: on the 9th and the 10th.

The Seo-gu Health Center revealed that E-coli was found in those who suffered symptoms of food poisoning.

People with food poisoning due to E-coli suffered from a ranging number of symptoms including diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Travel

