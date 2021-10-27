5th Busan Webtoon Festival Begins Online/Offline Festival From Tomorrow

The 5th Busan Webtoon Festival will be held at the Busan Global Webtoon Center for seven days from the 29th to the 4th of November.

This event will be held simultaneously online and offline to prevent COVID-19 and it is expected that you will be able to see all of the webtoons that are growing as new Hallyu content in one place.

The exhibition theme of this year’s Busan Webtoon Festival is ‘GRIDA, the Goddess of Comics,’ and it consists of a main exhibition and a special exhibition.

100 webtoon artists participated in the exhibition and 600 pieces of works containing the message of hope as a story will be released.

The opening ceremony will be held at 2 pm on the 29th. The 5th Busan Webtoon Festival opens with the Golden Bridge Webtoon Awards, which are selected by Busan webtoon writers themselves, and the opening musical drawing show of the world-famous artist Junggi Kim and musical actor Lisa, who created the genre of live drawing.

The main exhibition is filled with Busan webtoons. Exhibitions include:

— ‘Future Daily Life Exhibition’, a daily toon from 8 Instagram writers

— ‘Help My Future Exhibition’

— ‘Frames to see the future’

— Webtoon Campus graduate work ‘Tomorrow Class Exhibition’

— ‘Tomorrow’s Webtoon Exhibition’

— Overseas Webtoon Export Works Exhibition ‘Across the Water Webtoon Exhibition’

— Live Through the ‘Kim Jung-gi Special Exhibition and the master of medicine, various works by Busan artists will be showcased.

This year, a BTB event was also prepared for webtoon creators to enter the business. The conference will be held at the KNN Theater from 2 pm on the 30th.

In addition, webtoon IP pitching and business consultation, which provide opportunities for meeting between Busan webtoon writers and local and foreign companies, will be held at the Busan Cultural Contents Complex (BCC) on the 30th and 31st.

As this year’s event will be held both online and offline at the same time due to COVID-19, from November 1st, in line with the concept of ‘GRIDA’, Busan webtoon writers will host the ‘2030 Expo’ at the lobby on the 1st floor of Busan City Hall.

In addition, various online contents such as a caricature event for webtoon readers, a webtoon counseling center, an immediate prompt, and an exhibition curating story told by artists have been prepared.

Anyone can participate in the Busan Webtoon Festival. Online participation is possible through the Busan Webtoon Festival website and the official YouTube channel.

For on-site participation, visit the Busan Global Webtoon Center. Some events are operated only by a reservation system, so you can pre-register through the website of the Busan Webtoon Festival.

Event Information

Period: October 29 – November 4, 2021

Venue: Busan Global Webtoon Center, Busan Cultural Content Complex

Address: 140 Suyeonggangbyeon-daero, Haeundae-gu

Online: bwfest.com/

Free admission

Directions: Centum City Station (Metro line 2), Exit 6 then walk about 8 minutes towards the venue.