5th Korea-Africa Forum Takes Place in Busan

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon invited about 40 major African foreign ministers and vice-ministerial level officials to Busan who attended the 5th Korea-Africa Forum on the afternoon of the 4th to strengthen exchanges and cooperation between Busan and African countries and to attract attention to the city’s 2030 World Expo bid.

The event was attended by Busan Mayor Park, Kim Young-joo, chairman of the Busan World Expo 2030 bid, and Lee Young-hwal, full-time vice president of the Busan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Foreign ministers from participating countries such as Senegal, Malawi, and Ghana, as well as high-ranking diplomatic officials from each country, and the heads of the diplomatic missions in Korea visited Busan.

Mayor Hyung-Jun Park gave a promotional presentation for the 2030 World Expo in English at Nurimaru APEC House, where the 6th Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation Conference was held and showed the vision of Korea and Busan.

Various attempts to combine Korea’s 4th industry with African businesses, such as establishing a system using drones in African agriculture, efforts to continue using Busan’s fisheries experience and Africa’s abundant fisheries resources, and fostering African manpower were presented.

They also asked for practical economic cooperation and exchange plans between Korea and Africa, which received a great response from participating countries.