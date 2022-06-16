Goseong-gun will hold the 5th Manga Bangcho Hydrangea Festival from June 18th to July 17th at Mangabangcho in Georyu-myeon.

This festival is hosted and hosted by Mangabangcho, a beautiful private garden at the foot of Mt. Byeokbang. It provides a time of healing and healing for visitors by turning 50,000 hydrangeas planted on 60,000 pyeong of land into tourism resources.

The grass plaza in front of the hydrangea fertilization in Hae-in within the Manga Bangcho becomes a stage created by nature, and various cultural performances such as weekend art troupe performances will be held during the festival.

In addition, it is expected that it will help revitalize the local economy in Wolchi Village and the county by creating a hydrangea-themed garden road and opening experiential booths throughout the venue to attract visitors and hikers to Byeokbangsan Mountain.

On June 18, the festival starts at 9:30 a.m. and at 10 a.m. will be the festival opening performance.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. will be a themed exhibition, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. an experiential learning session, an invitation performance at 2 p.m., a movie at 7 p.m., special meetings and events from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and busking from 8 p.m.

During the festival, theme exhibitions, a hydrangea art shop, a book corner of memories, and an extreme forest kids play program are held every day, and on weekends, a hydrangea art & farm experiential learning experience, a busking pitch, invitation performances, a video photo studio, a hydrangea growing learning performance and a camp Experience are prepared amongst other activities.

On the last day, a special performance called “See You Again” finale will be held with a multi-performance and a campfire closes the finale.

Admission is 3,000 won for adults and 2,000 won for children and free admission is provided to citizens for 7 days during the festival period.