6 Must-See Places to Visit in South Korea in the Fall of 2023

One of the nicest destinations to travel in the autumn is South Korea. The conditions are almost ideal, and the greenery transforms each corner into something out of a postcard. Here are a few of the top, must-see spots in South Korea for the upcoming fall season, whether you are planning a romantic break or an enjoyable family vacation.

Imagine a scene where the clouds are a soft shade of blue with white specks dispersed throughout. The temperature is just right—not too hot or too cold—and the air is fresh and crisp with sporadic gusts of wind. While enjoying a warm cup of tea during your stroll amid endless rows of lavender and pink flowers, the leaves of autumn are swaying and falling all around you.

We think that seems like the most ideal vacation. However, who said it could only be a dream? You can experience it when traveling there in September. And in the next couple of months. It will feel really different from when you visit Korea in December because the weather and sceneries will be ideal in the time of the year that will arrive in about a month.

In order to help you live out your K-drama fantasies, we have compiled a list of several of the most popular spots to sightsee while visiting South Korea in the autumn.

Let us start now!

# 1Jeju Island (for the Calm)

Jeju Island is situated directly off the coast of South Korea. Autumn on Jeju is when the island’s sceneries turn into an endless array of orange, yellow, and red, making the island’s attractions even more captivating to view. Jeju is the place to go if you want a relaxing vacation with loads of nature.

Take a scenic bike ride across the countryside, a trek up Seongsan Ilchilbong, better known as Sunrise Peak, for breath-taking panoramic vistas, or tour the Cheonjiyeon and Jeongbang cascades in Seogwipo. For more entertaining and engaging activities for youngsters, there are museums like the Jeju Trick Art Museum and Teddy Bear Museum.

Jeju Island is large (larger than Nami Island, which we will cover next) and a wonderful getaway from the bustle of Seoul. Remember that before going there since you would need to book a flight to get there.

#2 Nami Island (for the Fans of K-Drama)

Probably the best destination to travel to in the fall is Nami Island. Due to how stunning it is, this small island just a short distance from Seoul has served as the setting for numerous dramas and films, including “My Love from the Star” and “Winter Sonata”. In fact, strolling through the alleys of metasequoia and ginkgo trees would make one feel as though they have become the star of a private Korean drama.

You may opt to simply stroll around the island at your own pace or you could hire bikes to travel about and take a relaxing boat trip on the lake. There also happens to be a zipline so you can take in the island’s aerial sights if your courage is a little more daring.

Nami Island is a great destination for a day vacation, and you can additionally ride the Gangchon Bike to pass by beautiful mountain vistas across an abandoned train line and go to Petite France to enter The Little Prince’s universe. There are numerous excursions offered by agencies that will get you to all three destinations in a single day without needing to worry about transportation. Check the opening times before going to Nami Island as they change from April to October and from November to March. Additionally, the price varies for adults and children, and a round-trip ferry ticket has an extra fee.

#3 Boseong Green Tea Fields (for Tea Lovers)

You must visit the Boseong Green Tea Fields if you are a green tea enthusiast. In contrast to other tea farms, this one has tidy rows of tea leaves planted on terraces, making it a sight to behold.

There are various pathways you can choose from to get to the mountain’s summit, where you can look out over the ocean from the Ocean Observatory. Other places to visit include the cedar tree forest, the juniper tree forest, and many others that are ideal for picturesque photos and peaceful strolls. Not a huge admirer of the outdoors? The idea of going along these trails will give you a sense of calm.

You may visit the cafeteria to sample various teas and other foods in addition to the green tea ice cream. If you are not a huge lover of green tea, Boseong itself offers a variety of different foods. Do not forget to stop by the souvenir shop to purchase some trinkets for your loved ones back home.

You can opt to travel to Boseong from Seoul or Busan, and it is the perfect day excursion. Summer and winter opening hours are different. The entry fee is the actual cost of the tour.

#4 Gyeongju (for Individuals Who Are Fond of History)

Gyeongju, the former capital of South Korea, is known as the “no-walls museum” for its abundance of historical sites, including palaces, cemeteries, and temples.

For those interested in local history, there are historical sites including Wolseong, Mount Namsan, Hwangnyongsa Temple, the Fortress Belt, and Tumuli (these are all protected by the UNESCO World Heritage Center), while it would be great to stop by the Gyeongju National Museum as well.

You can also experience traditional Korean architecture and culture by visiting the Gyeongju Gyochon Traditional Village and cultural activities. If history is not really your thing, you might perhaps stop at Bomun Lake for a relaxing stroll or boat ride or at Cheomseongdae Observatory, a historic astronomical observatory that spans all the way to the 7th century. Make sure to make a stop on your way to the muhly field, which is close to the observatory and provides stunning Instagram shots.

#5 Andong (for the Aficionados of Art)

Andong is renowned for fusing gorgeous landscapes with a rich cultural legacy, which makes it a lovely spot for touring in the autumn. There are cultural events and festivals to attend in addition to the autumn foliage, which paints the city in shades of red, orange, and yellow, to make your vacation worthwhile.

The Hahoe Folk Village, which is among the finest and most well-preserved native Korean villages, is distinguished by its old trees and thatched-roof homes. Entering the village transports you back in time to the more than 600-year-long existence of the Ryu family. Additionally, the Dosanseowon Confucian Academy, a revered Confucian institution, offers a look into the daily life of classical scholars, many of whom spend their whole lives studying Confucianism. The Folk Village and the Academy were both recognized as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, demonstrating the importance and worth of their respective cultures and histories.

The city additionally holds the yearly Andong Mask Dance Festival in the fall, which is a cultural celebration that features displays like mask dance and traditional songs. It is a fantastic method to delve deeper into conventional Korean culture. The Bongjeongsa Temple, one of Korea’s oldest temples, and the Woryeonggyo Bridge are both lovely scenic breaks from all the cultural activities if you just want to enjoy a leisurely stroll.

Although Andong is a terrific destination for day trips, you may also spend the night there because there are hotels and homestays available.

#6 Hongcheon (Because Family Comes First)

Hongcheon, which is in the Gangwon Province, is a destination with plenty of things to do and enjoyment for the whole family. It is surrounded by mountains, dense forests, and rivers and is well-known for its picturesque views, outdoor activities, delicious seafood dishes, and buckwheat-based products.

Although Hongcheon is more commonly recognized for its ski resorts in the wintertime, there is still a lot to see in the fall. The main river that runs through the county is the Hongcheon River, where you may spend time kayaking, fishing, taking leisurely boat rides, and having picnics.

Depending on when you travel and what you want to do, you can visit points of interest like the Vivaldi Park Ocean World and the Alpaca World in Hongcheon for some cuddly fun or a splashing good time. Anyone visiting the area must see the Hongcheon Ginkgo Forest in October as it bursts into life with vivid colors.

Hongcheon is a fantastic area to stay and go on day trips if you are seeking another location to stay beyond Seoul because it is also close to Nami Island.

“Fall” in Love with South Korea’s Beauty

