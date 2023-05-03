6 Must-Visit Spots for a Student in Korea

One of the best things you can do as a foreign student in Korea is to travel the country. Discovering the local culture and ways of living while also seeing beautiful places and meeting lots of new people is a great way to make the most out of your time here. Even if traveling can be hard to combine with an intense academic load, it’s definitely worth the effort.

If you are up for a challenge, enlist the help of a trusted paper writers to keep your grades high and save time, and start planning your travel through the country. To help you get started, we prepared a list of the top must-visit spots that you don’t want to miss!

Korean Folk Village

The first recommendation on our list is a must-see for all foreign students in Korea. This is a theme park located in Gyeonggi-do, and it represents the traditional culture and lifestyle of the country. The park is designed as a Joseon-era village made of real houses that were relocated from all across the country and restored. The village consists of educational establishments, a local government office, a commercial district, Buddhist and shamanist temples, and even a traditional medicine shop.

N Seoul Tower

The capital city of Korea is home to a variety of cultural and historical gems that are worth visiting. But it’s also an incredibly beautiful and modern city that can stun you with its landscapes. Thus, the most famous observation deck in the city is definitely worth visiting. N Seoul Tower was opened to the public in 1980 and is now a part of Seoul Future Heritage. It offers a breathtaking view of the city that you should definitely check out!

The Five Royal Palaces of Seoul

After you spend some time admiring the stunning views from the tower, the next thing you must do in Seoul is to see the five most famous palaces in the area. These are the royal palaces of the Joseon Dynasty. They are the authentic symbols of the country’s history and culture, and each has its unique charms. Taking a tour of all five palaces will help you learn more about the local life, customs, and culture.

The Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ)

While learning about ancient traditions and life is incredibly interesting, every foreign student in Korea should also discover the country’s modern culture. DMZ is believed to be the best spot for this purpose. This historic site will help you gain an understanding of the conflict between South and North Korea and the current situation. It’s a must-see place for learning an engaging lesson in modern history.

Dadohaehaesang National Park

Apart from majestic temples and historically rich locations, Korea is also known for its amazing nature. We believe that every student should discover it too. For this purpose, visit the Dadohaehaesang National Park. This is the largest and most stunning national park in the country. It consists of 1700 islands and a lot of breathtaking natural sites. Of course, visiting each of the 1700 islands will take a while. Thus, we specifically recommend seeing the Hongdo, Heuksando, and Cheongsando islands, which are considered the best-known and the most beautiful ones.

Gyeongju

The next recommendation on our list is not a specific site but a whole city. It’s impossible to pick one specific thing to see or do in Gyeongju because this coastal city is often referred to as an open-air museum. The city is called this way because it’s a real treasure trove of historical, cultural, and natural sites that will help you discover the rich heritage and traditional roots of the country. Some of the most well-known places to see here include the UNESCO world heritage site – Bulguksa Temple, the National Museum of Korea with the largest collection of artifacts, the stunning Anapji Pond, and much more. This city has a lot to impress you with, so you should definitely come here. However, we would recommend finding a reliable essay writing service to back you up academically because seeing everything in Gyeongju will definitely take a lot of time!

The Bottom Line

Korea is a wonderful country with plenty of things to see, so, of course, this is only a small part of what you can do to discover this country for yourself. Still, these are the most fascinating and fulfilling locations that every student must visit here. So if you are studying in Korea and looking for ways to get to know this place better, start with the recommendations from this list!