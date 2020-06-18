6-Star Lotte Signiel Opens in Haeundae

The long-awaited Lotte Signiel hotel has finally opened its doors in LCT Tower in Haeundae.

The city’s first 6-Star hotel opened its doors Wednesday with a ceremony attended by Lotte’s top management, including Chairman Shin Dong-bin.

Shin’s late father has ties to Busan including establishing its confectionary company and the Lotte Giants baseball club.

The new 260-room hotel is situated on the 3rd to 19th floors of the 101-story LCT Tower and has views of Haeundae and Dongbaeksom in every room.

An outdoor infinity pool, the Salon de Signiel, and dining by Michelin 3-star chef Bruno Menard are just some of the highlights of the property.