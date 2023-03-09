61st Jinhae Gunhangje Festival Teams Up With T-map Mobility

Changwon Special City and T-map Mobility signed an agreement to successfully host the 61st Jinhae Gunhangje Festival for the first time in four years and provide more conveniences for tourists.

With this agreement, the city and T Map Mobility will introduce popular places and amenities such as cherry blossom spots, tourist attractions, parking lots, and restaurants in Changwon through the TMAP application. Users can check the main attractions of Jinhae Gunhangje at once from the list and receive directions directly to the place they want to go.

In order to operate the service, the city collects detailed information such as the exact location and image of tourist attractions and convenience facilities and provides them to T Map Mobility, which creates a ‘Jinhae Gunhangje Festival’ button in the “T Now”menu of the TMAP application and lists the places.

The service is scheduled to open on the 16th, and once production is complete, it will be introduced through various media such as linking to the website of Changwon City so that tourists can access it in various ways.