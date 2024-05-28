Image: Geoje City
62nd Geoje Okpo Battle Festival to Take Place June 14-16

The 62nd Geoje Okpo Battle Festival will take place from June 14 to 16 at Okpo Waterfront Park.

This event commemorates Admiral Yi Sun-sin’s first victory during the Japanese Invasion of Korea in 1592. Highlights include the first public viewing of the Tongyeong Coast Guard No. 1005 vessel, an upgraded ‘Musical Okpo Naval Battle & Naval Fireworks Battle,’ and Geoje’s largest fireworks show in collaboration with Hanwha Ocean.

The festival features a range of cultural and artistic performances, including a martial arts play, choir performances, and a grand opening ceremony with fireworks.

The popular ‘Black Eagles Air Show’ returns, and new street performances, such as ‘Dancing Okpo!’, will engage participants of all ages.

Additional events include children’s activities, a victory parade, and the ‘K-Pop Random Play Dance’. The festival concludes with a spectacular fireworks show sponsored by Hanwha Ocean.

Pre-festival activities from June 1 to 12 will offer historical tours, talks, and contests themed around the Okpo Battle.

To ensure convenience, temporary parking and shuttle buses will be provided. Hanwha Ocean will also offer resting areas and other amenities to enhance visitor comfort and safety.

