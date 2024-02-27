62nd Jinhae Gunhang Festival to be Bigger and Better Than Ever

The 62nd Jinhae Gunhang Festival, the nation’s largest cherry blossom festival, is set to bloom from March 23rd to April 1st.

A Festival Steeped in History and Tradition

Dating back to 1963, the Jinhae Gunhang Festival pays homage to Admiral Yi Sun-sin, a revered naval hero, and celebrates the beauty of spring with stunning cherry blossoms. This year, the festival expects to attract millions of visitors, just like the over 4.2 million who enjoyed the event last year.

What’s New This Year?

Several exciting changes are in store for the 62nd Jinhae Gunhang Festival:

Unified Festival Venue: The festival will be centered around Jungwon and Bukwon Rotaries in Chungmu-dong, Jinhae-gu, simplifying navigation and offering an integrated walking tour experience.

Combating Exorbitant Fares: Measures like real-name booth systems, reward systems for reporting unfair pricing, and stricter enforcement will be implemented to ensure fair pricing for visitors.

Engaging Activities for All: The festival will offer a broader range of activities, including singing and dance competitions, family-friendly booths, and even cosplay events, catering to all generations.

Additional Improvements:

Improved Traffic Flow: Anmin Pass will be partially open for one-way traffic from Jinhae to Seongsan-gu, and the early opening of the Gwigok-Haengam National Road Alternative Bypass and Seokdong Tunnel are expected to ease traffic congestion in downtown Jinhae.

The opening ceremony will take place on March 22nd at 7 p.m. at Jinhae Stadium.