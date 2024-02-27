Image: Changwon Special City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

62nd Jinhae Gunhang Festival to be Bigger and Better Than Ever

By Haps Staff

The 62nd Jinhae Gunhang Festival, the nation’s largest cherry blossom festival, is set to bloom from March 23rd to April 1st.

A Festival Steeped in History and Tradition

Dating back to 1963, the Jinhae Gunhang Festival pays homage to Admiral Yi Sun-sin, a revered naval hero, and celebrates the beauty of spring with stunning cherry blossoms. This year, the festival expects to attract millions of visitors, just like the over 4.2 million who enjoyed the event last year.

What’s New This Year?

Several exciting changes are in store for the 62nd Jinhae Gunhang Festival:

  • Unified Festival Venue: The festival will be centered around Jungwon and Bukwon Rotaries in Chungmu-dong, Jinhae-gu, simplifying navigation and offering an integrated walking tour experience.
  • Combating Exorbitant Fares: Measures like real-name booth systems, reward systems for reporting unfair pricing, and stricter enforcement will be implemented to ensure fair pricing for visitors.
  • Engaging Activities for All: The festival will offer a broader range of activities, including singing and dance competitions, family-friendly booths, and even cosplay events, catering to all generations.

Additional Improvements:

  • Improved Traffic Flow: Anmin Pass will be partially open for one-way traffic from Jinhae to Seongsan-gu, and the early opening of the Gwigok-Haengam National Road Alternative Bypass and Seokdong Tunnel are expected to ease traffic congestion in downtown Jinhae.

The opening ceremony will take place on March 22nd at 7 p.m. at Jinhae Stadium.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

20th Miryang Arirang Marathon Concludes Succesfully

Discover the Fun of Traveling to Jinju With Their ‘Mobile Stamp Tour’

Gyeongnam Province to Promote Special Measures to Prevent Wildfires During Jeongwol Daeboreum

Jinju City Website Introduces 28 Private Gardens as Tourist Attractions

Geoje Tourist Monorail to Resume Operations March 1

Tongyeong’s Bongsutgol Cherry Blossom Festival to be Held a Week Earlier This Year

The Latest

Mayor Park Meets With Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming

Busan IPark 2024 K-League Schedule

Haeundae Beach Ranks #3 on Tripadvisor’s “Best Beaches in Asia” List

Piggy Bistro Closed Until March 12

부산시, 오는 3월부터 “뚜벅뚜벅 부산건축투어” 운영!

Dongrae March 1st Independence Movement Reenactment Event Celebrates 105th Anniversary

Busan
few clouds
2 ° C
2 °
2 °
60 %
3.6kmh
20 %
Tue
5 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
5 °
Sat
7 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 