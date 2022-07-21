The 62nd National Kendo Team Championships will be held from July 22 to 24 at the Goseong-gun National Sports Center in Goseong -gun.

Hosted by the Korea Kendo Association, co-hosted by the Gyeongnam Kendo Association and the Goseong-gun Kendo Association, and sponsored by Goseong-gun, 623 athletes from 75 teams across the country will participate.

The men’s first tier – 6 dan, and the women ‘s first tier – 4 dan are divided into individual tournaments for each tier to determine the final winner.

This tournament, which will be held with all spectators allowed, will be held while strictly observing the detailed daily quarantine rules for the management of COVID-19, and all matches will be broadcast live on YouTube.