65% Approve of Opening a Walkway on Gwangan Bridge

The city of Busan is continuing to promote a project to build a pedestrian-only road for citizens and tourists to walk along the Gwangan Bridge.

The city government has set aside 90 million won for the project, which is expected to take about eight months.

In a citizen survey conducted earlier this month, about 66 percent of some 600 citizens voted in favor of creating a pedestrian path.

Those who voted against it cited noise, possible accidents, and possible suicides as the reason.

The city opened the 4.9 km portion of the upper deck of the bridge, from the Haeundae toll booths to the Namcheon ramp for its first walking event on July 7th, 2019 with around 40,000 people participating.

According to the city’s review, a pedestrian-only sidewalk would more likely be made on the upper deck than the lower one with the sea view instead of the beach view.

There is already a 900-meter section for walking paths built near the middle of the suspension bridge but it is currently only used for bridge maintenance and management.

A city official said the city will consider the road width, vehicle speed adjustment, safety measures, construction methods, and installation of any additional facilities to create a new and safe tourism resource.

The feasibility study which has taken place since last January is expected to be finished next month.