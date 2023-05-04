Travel

65 Buddhist Temples Now Offering Free Admission

BeFM News

65 Buddhist temples across the country, which house or manage state-designated cultural properties, will now offer free admission.

This is due to a revised law that now requires the state to compensate civilian organizations for any waived admission fees.

The amended Cultural Heritage Protection Act allows for free visits to 65 temples affiliated with the Jogye Order – South Korea’s largest Buddhist sect – for the first time in about 61 years.

Around Busan, temples that are now free to visit include Tongdosa, Beomosa, and Haeinsa.

