Image: Miryang City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

66th Miryang Arirang Festival to Take Place From May 23

By Haps Staff

The 66th Miryang Arirang Festival will take place over four days starting on May 23rd at Yeongnamru Pavilion and along the Miryang River, under the theme ‘Dream of Yeongnamru Pavilion, Light of Miryang Arirang.’

The Miryang Arirang Festival, which began in 1957 to commemorate the major repairs of Yeongnamru, is a significant cultural event in Gyeongnam province.

This year, the festival celebrates its 66th anniversary and has been recognized as one of the government’s ‘Culture and Tourism Festivals, Local 100.’

In commemoration of Yeongnamru’s re-elevation to national treasure status after 60 years, the festival will feature various programs and performances that highlight the artistic value and essence of Arirang.

Image: Miryang Arirang Festival/Miryang City

The Miryang Arirang Festival celebrates the Miryang Arirang folk song through various experiences.

Visitors can enjoy the history and beauty of the song at the Arirang Theme Hall, with exhibits, a listening corner, and even a digital game zone.

The Miryang River Odyssey offers a unique blend of multimedia show and musical performance, highlighting the stories of Miryang’s important figures.

For those seeking adventure, the Arirang Maze leads to Arirang Wonderland, where missions help visitors learn about Miryang’s culture and nature.

Finally, the festival culminates with the 23rd anniversary Miryang Arirang Song Festival at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday featuring aspiring singers alongside renowned artists like Kim Yeon-ja, the Aiki Dance Team, and Lim Han-byeol.

Visitors can also enjoy a variety of experiences, including exhibitions and promotions, a kids zone,  food trucks, and a flea market.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Jinju City Hosts Successful ‘Moonlight Film Festival & Night Market’

Sacheon Unveils Double-Decker Buses

Inaugural Gimhae Korean Beef Festival to Take Place This Weekend

Haman-gun Showcases the ‘Essence of Gaya Culture’ at Yokohama Korea-Japan Exchange Festival

Korea Destinations: Trick Art Experience at Sacheon Sea

KBS National Singing Contest Returns to Gimhae

The Latest

Gadeok New Airport to Open Temporarily in 2029, Officially in 2030

18th Busan Content Market to Host Global Media Leaders

Jinju City Hosts Successful ‘Moonlight Film Festival & Night Market’

Burger King Running New Whopper Promo

Busan to Host Opera Gala Concert for 2024 Season Preview

Busan Destinations: Eight Spots to Check out the Spring Flowers

Busan
clear sky
17 ° C
17 °
17 °
77 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Mon
16 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 