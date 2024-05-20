66th Miryang Arirang Festival to Take Place From May 23

The 66th Miryang Arirang Festival will take place over four days starting on May 23rd at Yeongnamru Pavilion and along the Miryang River, under the theme ‘Dream of Yeongnamru Pavilion, Light of Miryang Arirang.’

The Miryang Arirang Festival, which began in 1957 to commemorate the major repairs of Yeongnamru, is a significant cultural event in Gyeongnam province.

This year, the festival celebrates its 66th anniversary and has been recognized as one of the government’s ‘Culture and Tourism Festivals, Local 100.’

In commemoration of Yeongnamru’s re-elevation to national treasure status after 60 years, the festival will feature various programs and performances that highlight the artistic value and essence of Arirang.

The Miryang Arirang Festival celebrates the Miryang Arirang folk song through various experiences.

Visitors can enjoy the history and beauty of the song at the Arirang Theme Hall, with exhibits, a listening corner, and even a digital game zone.

The Miryang River Odyssey offers a unique blend of multimedia show and musical performance, highlighting the stories of Miryang’s important figures.

For those seeking adventure, the Arirang Maze leads to Arirang Wonderland, where missions help visitors learn about Miryang’s culture and nature.

Finally, the festival culminates with the 23rd anniversary Miryang Arirang Song Festival at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday featuring aspiring singers alongside renowned artists like Kim Yeon-ja, the Aiki Dance Team, and Lim Han-byeol.

Visitors can also enjoy a variety of experiences, including exhibitions and promotions, a kids zone, food trucks, and a flea market.