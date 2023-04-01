67 Citywide Events to Take Place This Week to Showcase Busan to BIE

Various events that contain the desire to host the 2030 World Expo will be held throughout Busan this week during the visit period of the inspection team of the International Exposition Organization.

Districts and counties have been putting their heart and soul into preparations for each field, such as urban environment maintenance, safety management, traffic environment, and public relations, in preparation for the on-site inspection by the international exhibition organization.

One of the important criteria for determining whether to host the World Expo Busan is the enthusiasm of the citizens of the host city, and to intensively showcase that aspiration internally and externally, the city and 16 districts and counties have teamed up to hold 67 citizen participation events.

Events to attract the Expo that makes use of the characteristics and strengths of each district and county

Nam-gu will hold a traditional performance event using lion mask dance, samulnori, and fusion Korean music at the central plaza of Daeyeon-dong Peace Park on the 4th from 2 to 7 pm.

In Busanjin-gu’s Busan Citizens Park, Geumjeong-gu Oncheon Stream, and Gangseo-gu Nakdonggang Riverside, the ‘Expo Hope Dream Light Festival’ and ‘Yudeung Festival for Expo’ will take place.

Haeundae-gu plans to install expo symbolic sculptures such as the Eiffel Tower in Gunam-ro, and build ‘Haeundae Tower’ on Haeundae Beach to send out promotional videos for the Expo as well as building sand sculptures.

At the event plaza at the beach, a Busan citizen “wish message event” is also held where citizens write down their wishes.

Dongnae-gu, Sasang-gu, and Gijang-gun will hold walkathons in Oncheon Stream and Jwagwang Stream in Samnak Ecological Park, respectively, to encourage residents to participate. In addition, a flash mob event will be held in front of Busan Station where students voluntarily participate to welcome the inspection team.

At Dong-gu Bukhang Waterfront Park, ‘Take a picture Go~ Quiz pool Go~ Let’s play at the North Port!’ quiz tour will be held so that citizens can directly explore the North Port under the theme of the Expo.

Culture and art exhibitions and performances to attract the Expo can be enjoyed by all citizens

Jung-gu will hold the ‘Dragon Valley Dance Festa’ at Yongdusan Park to attract the Expo. A dance contest is held by recruiting student participants from all over the country, and a special performance by the famous dance crew ‘Holy Bang’ is also prepared to open a festival ground for all citizens to enjoy.

Nam-gu operates a ‘theme-type tour bus’ to attract the Expo. The tour bus is operated according to the visiting period of the international exposition organization’s inspection team, and a professional commentator guides local attractions such as the United Nations Memorial Park and Oryukdo Island, naturally spreading enthusiasm for the expo in the region.

Concerts and street performances (busking) events are held in various places such as Seo-gu, Dong-gu, and Yeongdo-gu to attract the desire and interest in hosting the Expo.

Events may be postponed or canceled without notice as rain is expected for most of the week.