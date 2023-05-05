68.3% Citizens Think the City is Well Prepared to Host the 2030 Busan World Expo

The city of Busan has released the results of its ‘2023 Q1 Regular Public Opinion Survey,’ which aimed to gather Busan citizens’ views on key municipal policies.

The survey was conducted over four days from April 14th to 17th, with a sample of 1,000 Busan citizens aged 18 or older. The survey collected citizens’ opinions in three areas: the 2030 Busan World Expo, Major Policy Issues, and Satisfaction with Busan City Administration.

Regarding the hosting of the 2030 Busan World Expo, 68.3% of respondents rated the city’s preparations for hosting the event, including responding to on-site inspections by the International Exposition Organization (BIE), as ‘doing well,’ while 4.4% said they were ‘not doing well.’ To attract the expo, Busan citizens’ enthusiasm for attracting visitors (28.1%), the central government’s attracting diplomacy activities (26.2%), Busan city’s attracting diplomatic activities by country (24.9%), conglomerates attracting activities through cooperation (10.1%), and publicity activities using K-culture such as famous celebrities (8.3%) were identified as the main focus areas.

Additionally, 75.9% of respondents believed that the early opening of the new airport on Gadeokdo Island would be helpful in attracting the 2030 Busan World Expo. The respondents expected that the early opening of the new airport on Gadeokdo Island would bring benefits such as the revitalization of the local economy through the expansion of various infrastructure (29.9%), creation of 500,000 jobs (25.1%), convenient 24-hour airport use (20.9%), balanced regional development (10.6%), and enhancement of global hub city status (9.8%).

Regarding major policy issues, the survey investigated the awareness and use of major municipal policies in the first quarter, such as the Busan-type public transportation innovation plan, promotion of Busan Medical Center establishment, and citizen safety insurance. While awareness of these policies was somewhat low, more than 75% of respondents believed that they were helpful, indicating that steady policy promotion measures are necessary.

Concerning satisfaction with Busan municipal administration, the survey examined overall living conditions in Busan, satisfaction with and level of effort in promoting municipal policies, and areas to be promoted by the city in the future. The respondents answered that the overall living conditions in Busan were good at 68.2%, up 4.4% from the fourth quarter of last year (63.8%). Moreover, 64.7% of Busan City’s current administrative policies, an increase of 2% compared to the fourth quarter of last year (62.7%), were rated as doing well.

In particular, overall satisfaction with living conditions and satisfaction with the promotion of corrective policies recorded the highest level since the last 2021 survey. The areas that the city of Busan should prioritize include revitalizing the local economy and stabilizing the lives of ordinary people (45.9%), expanding jobs for young people (23.3%), strengthening support for childbirth and childrearing (13.3%), hosting large-scale international events such as expos (11.8%), and improving the living environment (5.5%).

The survey was conducted using the wired and wireless RDD (Random Digit Dialing) method commissioned by Busan City to Southern Post Co., Ltd., and the sampling error is ±3.1% at the 95% confidence level.