6th Busan Webtoon Festival Gets Underway Tomorrow

BeFM News

The 6th Busan Webtoon Festival will be held for four days from the 27th at KT&G Sangsang Madang in Seomyeon and the Busan Esports Stadium.

The festival will take place in person for the first time in 3 years.

At KT&G Sangsang Madang, more than 120 domestic and foreign webtoon artists will showcase various works in nine sections during the festival period.

At the Busan Esports Stadium, a webtoon conference will be held at 3 p.m. on the 27th and a webtoon business consultation event will take place from the 27th to the 28th.

