6th Geoje Mongdol Beach Fireworks Festival Held Saturday Night

The ‘Geoje Mongdol Beach Fireworks Festival‘, which beautifully embroiders the sea on an autumn night in Geoje, will be resumed after three years.

On the evening of the 29th, at 6 pm, there will be performances by singers, which will further enhance the festive atmosphere, followed by the 7 pm opening ceremony, and followed by a colorful festival with colorful lights and fireworks illuminating the night sea of ​​Hakdong.

In addition to the nighttime fireworks show, additional events such as a flea market and local food will be prepared from 11 am, and as the best Mongdol beach in Korea, various Mongdol experiences such as Mongdol-piling, Mongdolmulsujebi, and Mongdol treasure hunting will be held.