6th Gimhae International Children’s Theater Festival to Showcase Diverse Performances

The 6th Gimhae International Children’s Theater Festival is set to take place from October 6th to 8th at the Gimhaebu Cultural Center’s indoor and outdoor performance halls.

This year’s theme, “This is a time when we too desperately need love,” will feature performances by 11 international teams and a range of side events.

The festival boasts participation from performance teams hailing from various countries, including Japan, the Philippines, and Uzbekistan, promising a rich and enjoyable experience for all attendees. The festival grounds have been divided into six concept stages, creating a diverse event venue.

Indoor performances include the acrobatic and comedic ‘Fantastic Show Acrobatic’ on October 6th, the imaginative ‘Cartoon Mime Show’ on October 7th, and ‘Aesop’s Fables’ combined with traditional Korean entertainment on October 8th.

Outdoor performances include 14 shows, such as the wooden marionette puppet show ‘Beginner Carpenter and Wooden Doll,’ audience-participation wrestling performance ‘Ssireum Ambassador,’ and the classical performance ‘Ensemble’ for children on an autumn night.

The outdoor stage on the second floor will feature the ‘Fantastic Laser Move Art Show,’ a fusion of lasers and animation, as well as the interactive program ‘Let’s Play with Play.’

Organized by the Yiruma Theater Company, the Gimhae International Children’s Theater Festival aims to bring high-quality performance culture to the region and foster cultural exchange among local artists.

Gimhae City officials express their hope that this event will provide families, including children, with a joyful experience on a lovely autumn day.

Tickets for indoor performances can be reserved for a fee of 10,000 won starting from September 17 on the festival’s official website, while outdoor performances are free of charge.