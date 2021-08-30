6th Global Esports Executive Summit to be Held in Busan

The 6th Global Esports Executive Summit (GEES) will take place for two days starting today at the Busan e-Sports Arena.

It is the fifth consecutive summit to be held in Busan, providing the latest status of the global esports industry from officials of various countries and an opportunity for exchanges.

Founded in 2008, the IeSF is a global organization to promote Esports. Its headquarters was relocated to Busan in 2017 to target the global Esports market. The IeSF has launched a five-year development plan for a Global Esports R&D Center to support Esports researchers in 2018 with the support of Busan Metropolitan City and the Busan Information Promotion Agency. The R&D Center will focus on three pillars of Esports, an academic research center, an international training center, and an international referee academy.

Since 2016, GEES has been a platform to share ideas, create synergies, and most of all, reach a mutual consensus regarding Esports development.