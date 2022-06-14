6th Gwangdo Bitgil Hydrangea Festival to be Held This Weekend

The Gwangdo Bitgil Hydrangea Festival, which marks its 6th anniversary this year, is hosted by Bitgwa-gil and Gwangdo-myeon and will be held in the Gwangdocheon Stream near Tongyeong (Deokpo Bridge to Nosan Bridge) for two days from Saturday, June 18 to Sunday, June 19.

The opening ceremony will be held on a special stage at 18:30 on Saturday, June 18.

The festival is establishing itself as a representative festival of Gwangdo-myeon, attracting citizens and tourists with various attractions and new things to enjoy every year, such as pre-ceremonial performances and citizen singing contests, as well as sales of hydrangeas and agricultural products, an exhibition of Western paintings, an ocean market, and a drawing contest for little painters.