6th Gwangdobit-gil Hydrangea Festival Successfully Completed

The 6th Gwangdobitgil Hydrangea Festival held on Saturday and Sunday was successfully completed, with about 3,000 people attending.

Tongyeong citizens and spectators who participated on this day enjoyed 3,000 beautiful hydrangeas, including cherry trees and azaleas in the approximately 2km section along the Gwangdocheon Hydrangea Road.

In Gwangdo-myeon and Bitgwa-gil, the theme of this festival was ‘hydrangea and hope, festival and daily life’, which featured the Bitgil Music Festival, and various programs and sales events.

About 200 students, including kindergarten and elementary school students, participated in the ‘Hydrangea Bit-gil Little Painter Drawing Contest’, which started at 10 am on Saturday, June 18th.

The Bitgil Music Festival, held on a special outdoor stage started at 4 pm, and the pre-ceremonial performance was composed of music suitable for the hydrangea road, such as an orchestra performance and Nanta performance.

With the participation of seven singers and invited singers such as ‘God of Janggu’ Park Seo-jin, about 500 people enjoyed the afternoon concert.

The beautiful hydrangea flowers that were lit up at night gave off a different charm and presented the romance of a midsummer night.

The night lights will continue to be lit for citizens and tourists walking along the hydrangea road.