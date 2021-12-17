NewsBusan News

7.9km Section of the BRT to Open From Seomyeon to Jagalchi on December 20

Haps Staff

The city of Busan will open the 7.9km section of the central bus lane, or the Bus Rapid Transit lane, known as BRT for short, from Gwangmukyo to Choongmu-dong, Jagalchi Intersection on Jungang-daero in Seomyeon from 4:30 am on the 20th.

As a result, the 14.5km north-south axis BRT connecting the Dongrae Naeseong Intersection and the Jagalchi Intersection will be completed, and the city bus moving speed in the section will be increased by 12 to 28%, according to the city’s prediction.

In line with the opening of the Jungang-daero BRT, the city plans to adjust 21 city bus routes running Seomyeon Bok-ro and Gogwan-ro to smooth the flow of general vehicles.

 

 

