7 and-9-Year-Old Brothers Arriving From US Test Positive for Coronavirus in Busan

While no cases of community transmission were reported yesterday for the 23rd straight day, the city of Busan confirmed two new COVID-19 cases from 7 and 9-year-old brothers who arrived from the US.

Patients 125 and 126 hold an address in Dongnae-gu and live in California. They arrived with their mother at Incheon International Airport from California Tuesday morning and came to Busan in their uncle’s car.

Their mother was confirmed at the airport quarantine and their uncle and grandmother will be tested as contacts.