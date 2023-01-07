7 Ways to Get Better at Scrabble

Scrabble is a board-based word game you can enjoy with two or four players. It becomes more competitive between two players and takes a lot of time to end. It has been one of the best word games for a long time.

However, we often find opponents that defeat us, which makes us think about ways to get better at this game. Some people only play it only for fun, but every once in a while, thinking about winning while playing it for fun does no harm.

Beating your bookworm cousins or friends once in a while and bragging about it is a lot of fun than other approaches. Here are some tips and tricks you can follow to become better at Scrabble and win against all your cousins, families, and friends.

1) Middle Square

It is always good to start from the beginning. A Scrabble game opens with all players selecting a random tile and drawing their racks. Anyone who gets the tile with the closest letter to the letter A starts the game. This player also needs to put the first letter tile in the middle square of the board.

Why is it necessary to avoid mistakes and utilize the middle tile effectively? Because your opponent can easily add letters to your word, which gives them higher scores. Since the central square is open from everywhere, using vowels or letters like D, T, S, or R can make the task easier for your opponent. It will give them triple-word scores, which you will regret later.

2) Online Tools

Online tools can change the way you attempt a Scrabble game. You can use these tools for several purposes, and here are some common ones.

1) To find words with specific letters

You can use these tools to search for words with specific letters. For instance, you can enter a filter that you need to find a word that contains the letter Q, Y, X, and T. Online tools will give you all the words from the Scrabble dictionary that fulfill these requirements, like Quixotry.

A letter solver for scrabble is always a good option if you are stuck with some letters or words. I recommend using these tools over Google because Google will also give you links to these tools, which will take more time.

2) To find words with specific character length

You can use these tools to search for words with specific character lengths. For instance, you can enter a filter that you need to find a word that contains only seven letters. Online tools will give you all the words from the Scrabble dictionary that fulfill this requirement, like Jukebox, Cazique, Zombify, and more.

These tools come in handier when you need extremely short or long words. Every now or then, you will be stuck with words containing two, three, eleven, or twelve letters. Use these tools to search for new shorter or longer at that time or learn some new words using them before starting the game.

3) Word of The Day

Several apps, websites, blogs, articles, and newspapers are out there which give you a new word and its meaning daily. It helps in improving your vocabulary. There is not something new or tricky in this method. It is a simple strategy in which you have to learn more to get better.

You can also allow these services to notify you about the letter daily, so you do not miss a chance to learn a new word. Here is a little tip that will help you a lot. Always try to learn at least two synonyms and one antonym of this daily word. It assists you in remembering all those words for a longer time and expands your library.

3) Two-Letter Words Are the Keys

You can use two-letter words as hooks almost anytime in the game. These hooks connect with existing words to make a new word or connect with other words. You will open many possibilities because these words allow you to form new words on your tray.

I am not talking about words like do, be, me, so, to, my, etc. You have to learn more obscure words that will act like hooks. You can skip remembering their meaning and synonyms. Your primary focus should be on how to use them to hook onto another word or parallel plays.

4) Prefixes and Suffixes

You are not alone if you do not know about Prefixes and Suffixes and their usage. You might find their names hard to remember, but you use them more times than you know.

Prefixes are the words you can add at the start of an existing word to change its meaning. Most of the prefixes contain two or three letters. Here are some examples you can learn before your next Scrabble game.

De: De can have many meanings like the opposite, reverse, from, down, or more. Some common words with this prefix are decent, descent, decrease, decode, decipher, etc. Dis: Dis also has almost the same meanings as the prefix de, like the opposite, away, not, apart, absence of, etc. Some common words with this prefix are disoriented, disappear, disagree, disconnect, disobey, dishonest, disembark, etc. Ex: No, it is not that ex you are thinking. It means away, out of, former, lacking, etc. Here are some common words with the prefix ex: exceed, exhale, extravagant, excuse, expose, exit, extend, exclude, etc.

Opposite to the prefixes, suffixes come at the end of the existing word and change their meaning. Most of the suffixes contain two or four letters. Here are some examples of commonly-used suffixes.

Able: Able can have many meanings like the ability to or have the power of, having the power, skill, means, etc. Some common words with this suffix are changeable, comfortable, presentable, inappellable, appellable, hashtaggable, etc. Ful: Ful means ‘full of.’ It forms adjectives from nouns or adjectives themselves. Some common words with this suffix are grateful, doubtful, colorful, dreadful, unlawful, peaceful, and the list goes on. Ing: Ing suffix can denote a gerund, an action, or a material. Some common words with this suffix are abiding, absorbing, accommodating, acting, eating, showing, cherishing, and more.

5) Non-Vowel Words

Why do non-vowel words matter so much in Scrabble? Non-vowel words make a difference because your opponent will find it hard to make new words from existing non-vowel words. Your opponents will not be able to add hooks, prefixes, or suffixes to them to score points by using your hard work.

Here is a list of common non-vowel words that can help you massively in Scrabble.

Glyph, which means a symbol or hieroglyphic character, Cysts, which means an abnormal noncancerous growth filled with semisolid or a liquid substance, Crypt(A little vulnerable because your opponent can add an o to make a new word), Dryly, which means speaking something in a funny but matter-of-fact way, Crwth. It is the name of an ancient Celtic stringed instrument that looks similar to a Violin.

Still, need more words? You can click on this link to see a list of hundreds of valid scrabble words that do not contain a vowel.

6) Be More Familiar With Words With Letter Q

You might be familiar with words with the letter Q. However, I am talking about some uncommon words that contain the letter Q but not the letter U. Learn a small list of letters like these, and they will become your best friends quickly. Here are some examples

Qi: The word Qi means vital energy, material energy, vital force, or energy at times. It is a central underlying principle of Chinese martial arts and medicine. Coq: You might be familiar with the other spelling of this word. However, Coq also means an adult male chicken, cockerel, rooster, etc. Qat: Qat is another valid Scrabble word that means a shrub that produces khat. Qazi: A Qazi means a magistrate or judge of a court, a commander of a fortress or castle, a tax collector, etc. It has other spelling variants like Qadi, Kadi, Cadi, etc. Faqir: Faqir means a Muslim mendicant or a religious ascetic who lives on alms.

7) Bingos

There are several ways to make a bingo in Scrabble, but bingos with the letter Q or Z are rare and can give you more points. People also call them low-probability bingo.

You can Google commonly or high probability bingo on Google, and you will get a lot of lists. Try to go through as many lists as you can at least once, which will help you massively in the game.

Wrapping Up

You can find several other tips and tricks on the internet to become more successful in Scrabble, but these are the best. These tricks worked for me, but it takes time.

Do not expect to see results by following these tricks for two or three days only. You have to wait at least two weeks to see the results. I hope you beat your opponent in the next Scrabble game.