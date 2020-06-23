70th Commemoration of the Korean War Veterans’ Memorial Service to be Held Thursday Morning

The 70th commemoration of the Korean War veterans’ memorial service will be held at the UN Memorial Park on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

More than 700 people will attend the remembrance, including Acting Mayor Byun Seong-wan, the chairperson of the Busan Municipal Branch of the Korea Freedom Federation, the head of the United Nations Michael Donnelly and Veterans.

The memorial service is held annually to comfort the spirits of UN troop veterans who devoted their lives to defend world peace and freedom in the Korean War and to appreciate the sacrifices and contributions made by veterans.

The event will kick off with a commemorative address, funeral address, the offering of flowers, silent tribute, requiem, and singing the 6·25 song.