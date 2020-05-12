71 Entertainment Facilities in Busan Shut Down for Two Weeks

The city of Busan ordered a ban on mass gatherings at club-type entertainment facilities that pose a high risk of spreading COVID-19 infections.

Acting Mayor Byun Sung-wan issued the order at 71 COVID-19 high-risk facilities for 14 days starting from noon yesterday until noon of the 26th at an online briefing session held this morning.

The facilities include 14 clubs, 15 pubs, and 42 entertainment establishments for the elderly.

The city explained that the decision was made after collecting expert opinions that it is necessary to temporarily ban entertainment facilities as recent cluster infections occurred at entertainment facilities in Itaewon, Seoul.

The city will crackdown on the enforcement of administrative orders every day for two weeks at vulnerable times between 11:00 pm and 3:00 am with the police and local consumer monitors.

Names of the establishments were not released.

Open Entertainment Facilities Should Also Prevent Coronavirus Spreading

In addition, 2,481 other nightlife pubs other than clubs around the city will also try to prevent the early infection through the recommendations of the city and be in compliance with the quarantine guidelines.

As the distance in daily life is in progress, customers and all workers should wear masks, the prohibition of the entrance to customers with fever, laryngeal pain, and cough, as well as employees being checked twice a day, checking the contact information of customers (name, contact information, providing hand disinfection for all entrants and making efforts to maintain the maximum social distance between customers, and periodic ventilation and seven anti-disinfection guidelines at the establishments must be observed.