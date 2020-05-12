NewsBusan News

71 Entertainment Facilities in Busan Shut Down for Two Weeks

BeFM News

The city of Busan ordered a ban on mass gatherings at club-type entertainment facilities that pose a high risk of spreading COVID-19 infections.

Acting Mayor Byun Sung-wan issued the order at 71 COVID-19 high-risk facilities for 14 days starting from noon yesterday until noon of the 26th at an online briefing session held this morning.

The facilities include 14 clubs, 15 pubs, and 42 entertainment establishments for the elderly.

The city explained that the decision was made after collecting expert opinions that it is necessary to temporarily ban entertainment facilities as recent cluster infections occurred at entertainment facilities in Itaewon, Seoul.

The city will crackdown on the enforcement of administrative orders every day for two weeks at vulnerable times between 11:00 pm and 3:00 am with the police and local consumer monitors.

Names of the establishments were not released.

Open Entertainment Facilities Should Also Prevent Coronavirus Spreading

In addition, 2,481 other nightlife pubs other than clubs around the city will also try to prevent the early infection through the recommendations of the city and be in compliance with the quarantine guidelines.

As the distance in daily life is in progress, customers and all workers should wear masks, the prohibition of the entrance to customers with fever, laryngeal pain, and cough, as well as employees being checked twice a day, checking the contact information of customers (name, contact information, providing hand disinfection for all entrants and making efforts to maintain the maximum social distance between customers, and periodic ventilation and seven anti-disinfection guidelines at the establishments must be observed.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Busan Likely to Put Temporary Ban on 80 Local Clubs

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan is considering a ban on some 80 entertainment establishments in the city including clubs with the order to be announced as early as today.
Read more
Busan News

5030 Speed Rules Grace Period Comes to an End at Midnight Tonight

BeFM News -
Starting on the 12th, all vehicles on main roads will be subject to a 50 km/hr maximum speed, or otherwise be penalized for violations to traffic law.
Read more
Busan News

Applications for 2020 BFIC Volunteer Group of Busan-based International Students Are Now Open

Busan City News -
Busan Metropolitan City and the Busan Foundation for International Cooperation are recruiting a volunteer group of Busan-based international students.
Read more
Busan News

BTO Resumes Operation of More Tourism Facilities Around Busan

BeFM News -
The Busan Tourism Organization announced yesterday that it will resume operation of tourism facilities it had stopped operating temporarily due to social distancing.
Read more
Busan News

Police Officer Fined 3 Million Won for Leaking Personal Information of Suspected Coronavirus Patient

BeFM News -
A 45-year-old police officer facing trial for leaking personal information of a person suspected of COVID-19 on social media was fined 3 million won with a deferred sentence.
Read more
Busan News

Retail Sales Increase as Customers Return to Shopping Malls

BeFM News -
During the so-called Golden Holiday period which began on May 1st, sales in Busan’s distribution industry saw slightly higher figures than the same period last year.
Read more

The Latest

KLPGA to Return From Tomorrow

Sports News Haps Staff -
The Korean Ladies Professional Golf Tour will return to action this week with its first tournament in two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

Where Do Foreign Tourists Prefer to Visit in Busan?

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
Preferences of where foreign tourists visit in the city depend on nationality according to recent statistics by the city of Busan.
Read more

부산시, 피터펫 애견카페를 동물사랑 천사기업으로 선정

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시는 기장군 소재 피터펫 애견카페(대표 이재호)에서 생명존중의 가치철학 실천을 위해 "동물사랑 나눔뱅크"에 애견 간식 300개 (240만원 상당)를 기부했다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Busan Asian Film School Signs MOU With Korean Film Academy to Foster New Talent

Arts & Culture BeFM News -
Busan Asian Film School has decided to cooperate with the Korean Film Academy to foster talents in the film industry and to produce excellent films.
Read more

Ocean Jeju

Events Haps Staff -
The Korea National Maritime Museum is hosting an "Ocean Jeju" exhibition through July 5.
Read more

Feast on Great Crab Dishes at Busan Hilton’s McQueen’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McQueen’s at the Busan Hilton Hotel in Gijang is holding a “Fresh Crab and Seafood” promotion through the months of May and June
Read more
Busan
clear sky
14 ° C
14 °
14 °
54 %
1kmh
0 %
Wed
21 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
19 °

Dine & Drink

Feast on Great Crab Dishes at Busan Hilton’s McQueen’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McQueen’s at the Busan Hilton Hotel in Gijang is holding a “Fresh Crab and Seafood” promotion through the months of May and June
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Heaven in a Bowl – Somunnan Kalguksu in Oncheon-dong

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located in Oncheon1-dong, this restaurant is famous for Naeng Kalguksu; icy kalguksu. All the ingredients are fresh, including vegetables from a countryside farm every week.
Read more

Eggslut to Make its Seoul Debut in June

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
SPC Group is launching Eggslut, a popular California egg-based sandwich chain into South Korea from next month.
Read more

Johnny Rockets May Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea