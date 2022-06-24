NewsBusan News

72nd Anniversary Memorial Service For Fallen UN Soldiers Takes Place Today

The 72nd-anniversary memorial service for the fallen UN soldiers who served in the Korean War will occur at 9:30 am today at the UN Memorial Park.

Organized by the Busan branch of the Korea Freedom Federation, more than 2,300 people will attend the event, including Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, Busan City Council Acting Chairperson Lee Dong-ho, and Busan Deputy Education Superintendent OH Seoung-hyun in addition to representatives of major organizations and citizens.

The memorial service will start with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by commemorative speeches, the memorial service, an offering of flowers, a Korean War chorus, and a moment of silence.

 

