73,000 People Visited Gwangam Beach This Summer

After 51 days of summer operations, Gwangam Beach in Changwon closed on the 21st.

This year, there were no safety accidents during the opening period, and the number of users was 73,000, the largest number of people after reopening in 2018.

The number of users increased by about 10,000 or 15% compared to the previous year, and the number of users is increasing every year.

During the opening operation of this beach, survival experience swimming was operated every weekend by the Changwon Maritime Police Station to prevent safety accidents while playing in the water.

The city perfectly responded to water safety accidents through close cooperation with related organizations such as the Masan Central Police Station, Masan Fire Station, and Masan Public Health Center.