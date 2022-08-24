Image: Changwon City
NewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

73,000 People Visited Gwangam Beach This Summer

Haps Staff

After 51 days of summer operations, Gwangam Beach in Changwon closed on the 21st.

This year, there were no safety accidents during the opening period, and the number of users was 73,000, the largest number of people after reopening in 2018.

The number of users increased by about 10,000 or 15% compared to the previous year, and the number of users is increasing every year.

During the opening operation of this beach, survival experience swimming was operated every weekend by the Changwon Maritime Police Station to prevent safety accidents while playing in the water.

The city perfectly responded to water safety accidents through close cooperation with related organizations such as the Masan Central Police Station, Masan Fire Station, and Masan Public Health Center.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
few clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
57 %
1kmh
20 %
Thu
28 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
25 °
Mon
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 