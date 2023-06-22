73rd Anniversary of the UN War Veterans Who Participated in the Korean War Ceremony Held Today

The city of Busan, in collaboration with the Busan branch of the Korea Freedom Federation, will host the ‘6/25 War UN War Veterans Commemoration Ceremony’ at the United Nations Memorial Park.

This annual event, which has been held since 1998, aims to express gratitude and honor the sacrifices made during the Korean War.

The ceremony, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. today, will be attended by approximately 1,000 individuals, including Busan City Administration Mayor Ahn Byung-yoon, Busan City Council Vice Chairman Park Jung-mook, Busan City Superintendent of Education Ha Yun-soo, and representatives from other major institutions, as well as citizens.

The proceedings will follow a structured order of events, including the laying of wreaths, a choir performance of the June 25 song, and a moment of silence.

The UN War Veterans Memorial Ceremony serves as a solemn occasion to remember the valor and bravery displayed by those who fought in the Korean War.