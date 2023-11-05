Busan News

770,000 Attend Busan’s 18th Fireworks Festival

By Haps Staff

With a dazzling display of 80,000 fireworks, this year’s festival attracted a turnout of 770,000 visitors, surpassing last year’s attendance of 700,000, and illuminating the Gwangalli Beach area in a spectacular array of colors and lights.

The event also served as a platform for the city to showcase its capabilities as a potential host for the 2030 Busan World Expo, only three weeks before the site selection.

A 10% increase attended over last year, with all 10,000 available seats sold out, except for 2,000 seats reserved for vulnerable groups.

Despite steady rainfall earlier in the day, the weather cleared around 4 p.m. for everyone to enjoy the show.

The evening’s theme, ‘DREAM: Where Dreams Come True,’ unfolded in two parts — ‘Everyone’s Dreams Gather’ and ‘Dreams Come True’.

The festival opened with a spectacular 25-inch firework at 8 p.m. which was estimated to cost 80 million won.

Displays such as the popular Niagara Falls and Colored Iguazu were just some of the highlights of the 65-minute show.

Ensuring the safety of the massive gathering, the city deployed approximately 6,700 safety management personnel, including public officials, police, firefighters, and volunteers, a 1.4-fold increase compared to the previous year.

Comprehensive safety measures were in place to address any potential incidents, with timely interventions and responses reported throughout the event.

Despite a few reported cases of minor injuries and transportation-related difficulties, the festival was held successfully without any major incidents.

blank
