78th National Liberation Day Commemoration Event Held This Morning

The city of Busan will hold the 78th National Liberation Day commemoration event at 10 am this morning at the Main Theater of Busan Citizens’ Hall.

The event will be attended by around 1,000 people, including Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, key officials, veterans, and independence activists.

The event will proceed with a pledge of allegiance, singing of Liberation Day songs, and a cheering session.

The city also revealed its active efforts toward the establishment of an Independence Movement Memorial Park and historical museum.