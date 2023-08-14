Busan News

78th National Liberation Day Commemoration Event Held This Morning

By BeFM News

The city of Busan will hold the 78th National Liberation Day commemoration event at 10 am this morning at the Main Theater of Busan Citizens’ Hall.

The event will be attended by around 1,000 people, including Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, key officials, veterans, and independence activists.

The event will proceed with a pledge of allegiance, singing of Liberation Day songs, and a cheering session.

The city also revealed its active efforts toward the establishment of an Independence Movement Memorial Park and historical museum.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Related Articles

The Latest

Two Spectators Injured at Last Weekend’s Drone Show in Gwangalli

Busan’s World Beer Festival 2023: The Night Festa – Six Days of Brews and Entertainment

“Busan Super” Pop-up Store Opens at Gimhae Airport

Korera Destinations: Beat the Heat with a Splash in Changwon

Busan Ballet Festival — 5th Edition Unveiled

Three Arrested for Smuggling Illegal Drugs From Thailand

Busan
clear sky
25.3 ° C
25.3 °
25.3 °
84 %
4.7kmh
6 %
Mon
26 °
Tue
29 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
27 °
Fri
28 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 