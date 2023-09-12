Image: F1963
Arts & Culture

‘7th Busan International Photo Festival’ Gets Underway Today

By Haps Staff

The Busan International Photo Festival organizing committee will hold the ‘7th Busan International Photo Festival’ at F1963 in Suyeong-gu from September 13th to October 12th.

This year’s festival will showcase the works of 14 photographers from North America, Europe, China, Australia, and Korea, under the theme ‘Memories and Imagination within the Boundaries of Fiction and Reality.’

A special exhibition on the war in Ukraine will be featured as the first of its kind in Korea, as well as a special exhibition by Busan-born photographers Choi Min-sik and Lee Kyung-hee, a youth special exhibition by Bunpo Elementary School students, and a free-form exhibition consisting of 25 booths.

Event Information

Period: September 13-October 12, 2023

Venue: F1963 Seokcheon Hall

Hours of Operation: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Website: www.bipf.kr (Korean)

Haps Staff
