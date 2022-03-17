“7th Gyeongnam Region Tourism Development Plan” Reveals Blueprint for Five Year Plan

Gyeongsangnam-do announced that it has established the ‘7th Gyeongnam region tourism development plan’, which contains the blueprint for Gyeongnam tourism for the next five years.

The 7th Gyeongnam region tourism development plan is a specific action plan for the tourism development direction in the Gyeongnam region presented in the ‘4th Basic Tourism Development Plan’ (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, 2022-2031), which is a high-level plan at the national level. It is a statutory plan that is established every five years.

Under the vision of ‘A tourism base in the southern region leading to a happy life of tourism for residents’, the goal is to create a base for tourism in Gyeongnam-type, to build a tourism system for tourists and locals to coexist, and to create a sustainable tourism ecosystem.

Specific promotion strategies include:

— Promotion of tourism resource development projects for effective use of local tourism resources and luxury goods

— Establishment of tourism infrastructure and linkage system to create a residential tourism city

— Cultivation of advanced tourism contents reflecting tourism trends

— Reinforcement of tourism brand status and promotion of publicity and marketing to increase the attraction of tourists.

The tourism resource development project for effective use of local tourism resources and the luxury of tourism resources is valued as tourism resources while promoting 32 cultural tourism resources such as the Changwon Camp Sokul Island creation project and 10 ecological green tourism resources such as the creation of the rainbow-colored ecological trail in Samcheonpo, Sacheon. Effective utilization of local tourism resources and promotion of luxury through re-illumination and reinterpretation.

The tourism infrastructure and connection system construction project for the creation of a stay-type tourism city includes 16 projects and regional-specific infrastructures such as the creation of two staying-type tourism bases, such as the creation of a Gyeongnam-style smart village resort that utilizes abundant village resources in Gyeongnam Province, and the creation of the Gaya Historical Village. It contains a project to build a future-oriented wide-area tourism transportation system.

In fostering advanced tourism content that reflects tourism trends, there are 4 projects to develop themed tourism products and specialized content utilizing Gyeongnam’s specialized tourism resources, 4 projects include the introduction of the Gyeongnam tourism quality certification system to provide advanced tourism services to tourists. Four tourism route construction projects were reflected.

Promotion and marketing strategies to strengthen the status of the tourism brand and to attract tourists include five mega-event development projects such as the Southeast International Garden Expo, designation of Gyeongnam International Conference Complex District, two projects to improve tourism acceptance posture, and Gyeongnam-style PR and marketing strategy Two projects were planned for establishment and promotion.

In accordance with the 7th Gyeongnam region tourism development plan, Gyeongnam Province will develop tourism (single) sites for the next 5 years with KRW 1.673.1 trillion (including private investment) in 12 places, KRW 531.2 billion in 32 new cultural tourism resource development projects, and development of ecological and green tourism resources It plans to invest a total of KRW 2.345.3 trillion, including KRW 141 billion in 10 projects.

The investment effect is expected to contribute to economic revitalization and job creation, with an estimated production inducement of KRW 3.13 trillion and job creation of 21,220 people.

In addition, it is expected to revitalize the Western Gyeongnam tourism industry and promote tourism linked to the metropolitan area by reflecting the relatively backward western Gyeongnam tourism resource-intensive development plan and the metropolitan mega-city area of ​​​​Buul-gyeong in the regional plan.

“This 7th Gyeongnam region tourism development plan has thoroughly analyzed tourism conditions in Gyeongnam and social tourism trends such as COVID-19, and suggested the development direction of Gyeongnam tourism for the next five years, and is a tourism resource that only Gyeongnam has. We plan to push forward so that Gyeongnam can become a representative tourism base in the southern region by expanding tourism competitiveness and attracting visitors by re-illuminating and reinterpreting the value of the city,” Park Seong-jae, director of Gyeongsangnam-do’s Culture, Tourism and Sports Bureau said.