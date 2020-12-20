Image: Busan World Expo 2030 website
Events

7th International Conference for Attracting the World Expo 2030 to Busan

hapsadmin

Busan looks to pick up steam on its bid for the 2030 World Expo

Event Information

Theme: “Future and World Expo”

Date: Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Venue: Online

Website: www.2030expocon.com/2020/english/main/index_en.asp

Hosted by: Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Busan Metropolitan City, Citizens’s Committe for BID 2030 World Expo Busan Korea

Sponsored by: Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Busan Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Official Language: English, Korean

The event’s program may change depending on the COVID-19 situation.

hapsadmin

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Events

The Revolution Is Urban

Haps Staff -
Artists Kim Seongyoul, Kim Yoojin & Kim Byungchan, Ahn Yongdae, Yeo Changho, Lee Wonyoung, Won Hosung, Woo Shinkoo, Lee Kichul, Lee Sungho, and Pyo Eungseok feature at this exhibition which lasts through April 11, 2021.
Read more
Events

Blue Peal of Bells

Haps Staff -
Artists Angelica Mesiti, Jesper Just, Samson Young, Choi Daejin, Ragnar Kjartansson & The National, Jang Minseung, and Jung Jaeil feature in this new exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art through March 21, 2021.
Read more
Events

The Society of Individuals

Haps Staff -
Artists Song Sejin, Harun Farocki, Michael Mandiberg, Ryu Sungsil, Seo Pyoungjoo, Son Hyekyung, and Lee Woosung exhibit their work until May 2, 2021.
Read more
Events

Korean Youth Expo

Haps Staff -
This year’s Youth Expo 2020 movies online for three days from Thursday through Saturday.
Read more
Events

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra: Night Music Concert

Haps Staff -
The Busan Philharmonic Orchestra will present a Night Music Concert this Wednesday night.
Read more
Events

UNDER 39, Online Art Fair

Haps Staff -
UNDER 39, an online art fair for youth artists under the age of 39 is running until December 14.
Read more

The Latest

Two Temporary COVID-19 Screening Centers to Open Today in Busan

Busan News Haps Staff -
Two temporary COVID-19 screening centers will open in Busan today, with an additional six more set to open in the near future.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Gangneung Drastically Scales Back New Year’s Sunrise Events

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
One of the top destinations in the country to watch the first sunrise of the year, Gangneung has largely cut back its plans for this year's event.
Read more

HQ Offering a Christmas Day Special

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is hosting a special meal this Christmas Day for those looking to enjoy a home-cooked meal.
Read more

Spotify to Launch Service in Korea From Next Year

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Spotify has announced that it will launch service in Korea from the first half of 2021.
Read more

페루의 대대적인 홍보 캠페인 ‘Super Foods Peru’ 아시아 시장 진출

문화 Haps Staff -
페루는 지난 십여 년간 아시아의 주요 사업 파트너 자리를 구축하고자 하는 확고한 의지를 보이고 있다. 새로운 프로토콜과 협력 체결, 아시아 시장 내 페루 영업 사무소의 업무 지원 그리고 업계 박람회와 이벤트의 적극적인 참가와 같은 전략이 그 효과를 보이고 있다. 아시아는 이제 페루 농산물 수출 사업을 위해 세 번째로 중요한 시장으로 자리 잡았다.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: December 21 – December 27

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
-4 ° C
-4 °
-4 °
62 %
1kmh
0 %
Mon
6 °
Tue
7 °
Wed
9 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
7 °

Dine & Drink

HQ Offering a Christmas Day Special

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is hosting a special meal this Christmas Day for those looking to enjoy a home-cooked meal.
Read more

Seaman’s Club Offering Limited Seating Christmas Dinner

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Seaman's Club is offering a limited seating Christmas dinner this year, as well as a turkey takeout.
Read more

Seomyeon Pub Owner Fined For Failing to Maintain Social Distancing

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
A local court has handed down fines against a pub owner and an employee for failing to maintain a distance of 1 to 2 meters in the establishment back in May.
Read more

Here’s What to Expect at Restaurants and Cafes in Busan Until the 28th

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
As the city of Busan went up to the second-highest social level distancing yesterday, the city has announced what will happen when trying to dine at restaurants and cafes around town.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 