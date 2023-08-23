7th Life Trend Fair: Your Gateway to Modern Living Trends Begins Friday at BEXCO

Are you ready to dive into the latest trends shaping modern life? The 7th Life Trend Fair invites you to explore a diverse array of lifestyle facets over three exciting days.
Event Information
Dates: August 25 – 27
Location: BEXCO
Scale: Featuring 100 companies and 200 booths, this fair is your one-stop destination for discovering cutting-edge trends.
Exhibition Highlights:
-
- Local Life: Uncover tourism content, local trends, marine leisure options, travel products, and vacation ideas.
- Zero Life: Embrace eco-friendly living through zero waste practices, vegan choices, upcycling, recycling, and environmental campaigns.
- Smart Farm: Dive into the world of home gardening and farming with tools like planters, plant cultivators, waterers, and potted plants.
- Self Development: Enhance your personal growth journey with mindfulness, educational services, community engagement, certifications, and workbooks.
- Healthcare: Prioritize your well-being with health-focused offerings, including sports gear, massagers, healthy functional foods, and healthy cuisine.
- Chaein Busan: Immerse yourself in the world of independent bookstores, publications, one-person publishers, and the creative minds behind the written word.
- Life Plan: Manage your finances intelligently with smart finance solutions, financial technology, asset management tools, and Internet banking services.
- Beauty and Fashion: Explore the latest trends in accessories, cosmetics, and athleisure wear, expressing your unique style.
- Generation Empathy: Dive into character-driven culture, Y2K nostalgia, retro and neuro-inspired trends, vintage items, and re-sell products.
- Subscription Economy Service: Experience convenience through regular deliveries, subscription services, access to OTT platforms, and engaging with content creators.
- Food: Satisfy your culinary cravings with home-cooked meals, convenient food options, meal kits, delivery services, delectable desserts, premium liquors, and local cuisine.
- Living & Interior: Elevate your living spaces with an array of living goods, home interior elements, furniture, accessories, and household items.
- Hobbies: Indulge in hobbies ranging from VR experiences and esports to gaming, automobiles, bikes, building blocks, and DIY projects.