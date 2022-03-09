8 Of the Top 10 Tallest High-Rise Buildings in South Korea Are in Busan

Eight of the top 10 tallest high-rise buildings in South Korea are located in Busan.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, the Lotte World Tower is a 123-story building with a height of 555 meters, maintaining its position as the nation’s tallest building.

LCT’s landmark Tower Building comes in second at 101 stories, while the two adjoining towers were joint third at 85 floors.

Doosan We’ve Zenith in Marine City ranked 5th and 6th with Tower A’s 80 floors and Tower B’s 75 floors.

Haeundae I’Park Judong 2 ranked 7th with 72 floors, while Doosan We’ve Zenith’s Tower 103 ranked 8th.

Nam-gu’s W A-B-C-D building ranked 10th with 69 floors.

There are 244,312 buildings currently in Busan.

By height, LCT ranked second at 411.6 meters, Doosan We’ve ranked 5th, Hauendae I’Park sixth, and the Busan International Finance Center seventh.