8 Sights of Sacheon to be Upgraded to 9

Sacheon City plans to reorganize the 8 scenic spots of Sacheon list into the 9 scenic spots to promote tourism while taking into account the rapidly changing needs of tourists, development potential, and historicity.

The city is conducting a ‘tourist attraction preference survey’ for 12 days from February 27 to March 10, targeting Sacheon citizens, tourists visiting Sacheon, and public officials to reflect it in the selection of the 9 scenic spots of Sacheon.

Based on these results, it will select the 9th scenic spot of Sacheon through the Sacheon Municipal Administrative Coordination Committee.

The subjects of the preference survey are Nosan Park Camellia, Sunset Café Street, Daebangjingulhang Four Seasons, Rainbow Coastal Road, Sacheon Sea Cable Car, Sacheon Cable Car Natural Recreation Forest Cypress Forest, Blue Windmill in Cheongneol Park, and the Double Cherry Blossoms at Cheongnyongsa Temple.

The survey method is an online survey through the Sacheon Sinurijip (www.sacheon.go.kr) and the official SNS channel of Sacheon City, and events for participants are also conducted.

In addition, the Eup, Myeon and Dong Administrative Welfare Center will conduct an offline survey through a preferred sticker board at the same time to listen to various opinions and induce participation.

Currently, the 8 scenic spots of Sacheon are Changseon-Samcheonpo Bridge (1st view), Silan Sunset (2nd view), Namildae Elephant Rock (3rd view), Seonjinriseong Cherry Blossoms (4th view), Waryongsan Azalea (5th view), Bongmyeongsan Mountain including Dasolsa Temple (Scenery 6), Sacheon-eupseong Myeongwol (Scenery 7), and the Mudflats on Bito Island (Scenery 8).