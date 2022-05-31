822 Pieces of Art Exhibited at Yangsan Art Competition

The 1st Yangsan Art Competition jury appointment ceremony and artwork evaluation hosted by Yangsan City and supervised by the Yangsan branch of the Korea Art Association was held on the 29th in the conference room of Yangsan City Hall and the exhibition hall of Business Center Hall 1.

About 40 judges of the Yangsan Art Contest, consisting of experts in each field, including Acting Mayor Lee Jeong-gon, attended the appointment ceremony.

A total of 822 works of art, including 78 Western paintings, 104 watercolors, 16 Korean paintings, 187 folk paintings, and 204 crafts, were evenly accepted from all over the country, with 445 winning works.

Although the number of contest entries across the country is on the decline due to COVID-19, many artists submitted their works, further enhancing the national status of the Yangsan Art Competition.

The winning works will be exhibited in the Yangsan Business Center Hall 1 exhibition room and Yangsan Culture and Arts Center small exhibition room from June 15th to 30th.

Paintings under different themes will be showcased for four days each.

The award ceremony will be held on June 30th at 14:00 at the Yangsan Business Center Convention Hall.