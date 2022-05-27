853,718 People Visited the Haeundae Sand Festival This Year

The 2022 Haeundae Sand Festival had 853,718 people visit the beach this year over the four-day event from May 20-23.

Last year, around 375,000 people visited the exhibition which featured a Jurassic Park theme due to social distancing.

This year’s numbers were over 100,000 people more than in 2019, the last year before COVID-19 affected the festival.

It was also revealed that two older men had caused damage to the Taj Mahal sculpture on the 23rd of last month when they drunkenly climbed the structure which was 50% complete and mostly destroyed it.

They were arrested and each forced to pay the district 5 million won.

All of this year’s sculptures were done by Korean sand artists as foreign artists were unable to enter the country.

The Korean artists worked for two months on all of the sculptures.