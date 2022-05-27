NewsBusan News

853,718 People Visited the Haeundae Sand Festival This Year

Haps Staff

The 2022 Haeundae Sand Festival had 853,718 people visit the beach this year over the four-day event from May 20-23.

Last year, around 375,000 people visited the exhibition which featured a Jurassic Park theme due to social distancing.

This year’s numbers were over 100,000 people more than in 2019, the last year before COVID-19 affected the festival.

It was also revealed that two older men had caused damage to the Taj Mahal sculpture on the 23rd of last month when they drunkenly climbed the structure which was 50% complete and mostly destroyed it.

They were arrested and each forced to pay the district 5 million won.

All of this year’s sculptures were done by Korean sand artists as foreign artists were unable to enter the country.

The Korean artists worked for two months on all of the sculptures.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Korea Destinations: Enjoy a Discounted Temple Stay at One of 13 Locations Around South Korea

Busan Water Authority Meets With Navajo Nation to Help Modernize Their Water Project

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

13th Busan Mayor’s Cup International Surfing/SUP Championship Taking Place This Weekend in Songjeong

Korea Destinations: Five Reasons to Visit Gangneung

Specialized Exhibition for the Film and Video Industries to Take Place at This Year’s BIFF

Busan
clear sky
18.8 ° C
18.8 °
18.8 °
63 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Fri
19 °
Sat
24 °
Sun
23 °
Mon
22 °
Tue
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 