88 and Platform Stereo – Live Music at HQ Gwangan

This Saturday, July 18th at HQ Gwangan, two bands with some of the spaciest sounds to ever come out of this town playing live for your eardrums.

Here’s the lineup:

88

88 is a psychedelic synth-driven 5-piece that showcases some strong new wave grooves and soulful singing. Their new album “Riff Raff” has been a fast riser on the Korean indie charts, and every show they’ve played at HQ has resulted in me needing to mop the dance floor three times by the end of the night. Listen to their stuff at:.

https://www.facebook.com/koreaband88/

https://youtu.be/Ip7wJzD5Kt8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnpdCQwW3RY

PLATFORM STEREO

For fans of Tame Impala, ethereal synthesizers, the “Drive” soundtrack…

https://www.facebook.com/officialplatformstereo/

https://www.instagram.com/platform_stereo/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EqMvLZ5LMvI

There is a 5000 won cover for this show, and 100 percent of that money goes to the bands. Doors are at 9:00, and the music starts at 9:30 p.m.