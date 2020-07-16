Events

88 and Platform Stereo – Live Music at HQ Gwangan

Haps Staff

This Saturday, July 18th at HQ Gwangan, two bands with some of the spaciest sounds to ever come out of this town playing live for your eardrums.

Here’s the lineup:

88

88 is a psychedelic synth-driven 5-piece that showcases some strong new wave grooves and soulful singing. Their new album “Riff Raff” has been a fast riser on the Korean indie charts, and every show they’ve played at HQ has resulted in me needing to mop the dance floor three times by the end of the night. Listen to their stuff at:.

https://www.facebook.com/koreaband88/
https://youtu.be/Ip7wJzD5Kt8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnpdCQwW3RY

PLATFORM STEREO

For fans of Tame Impala, ethereal synthesizers, the “Drive” soundtrack…

https://www.facebook.com/officialplatformstereo/
https://www.instagram.com/platform_stereo/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EqMvLZ5LMvI

There is a 5000 won cover for this show, and 100 percent of that money goes to the bands. Doors are at 9:00, and the music starts at 9:30 p.m.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Events

International Nuclear Energy Korea 2020

Haps Staff -
The International Nuclear Energy Korea 2020 conference will take place Thursday through Saturday at BEXCO.
Read more
Events

2020 Matinee Concert in July — Guitar Group Fiesta This Tuesday

Haps Staff -
The Guitar Group Fiesta is playing a matinee concert this Tuesday morning at the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more
Events

Walking After U and Barbie Dolls – Live Music at HQ Gwangan

Haps Staff -
Enjoy a night of rock'n'roll this Saturday night at HQ in Gwangalli.
Read more
Events

Wednesday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance

Haps Staff -
The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Wednesday performance series of Korean Traditional Music and Dance.
Read more
Events

Liquid Arts Network: International Student Feature This Saturday Night

Haps Staff -
The Liquid Arts Network is hosting an International Student Feature this Saturday night at Ovantgarde in KSU.
Read more
Events

Samnak Rugby Festival This Saturday

Haps Staff -
The Busan Rugby Club are hosting the Stars & Stripes (USFK Military Rugby) and Goblins RC (Ulsan) on the 4th of July for an afternoon of rugby.
Read more

The Latest

Busan Destinations: Observation Tower at 101-Story LCT Opens Today

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
An observation deck at the new 101-story tall LCT skyscraper in Haeundae will open its doors to the public today.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

University Student From Daegu Hailed a Hero After Saving Drowning Girl in Gwangalli

Busan News Haps Staff -
A college student from Daegu went into the waters of Gwangalli beach in the middle of the night to save a drowning woman.
Read more

City of Busan Advocates Safe Dining For Prevention of Coronavirus

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan is set to improve the eating culture around the city and create a dining environment that citizens can safely use.
Read more

Ahn Sang-hoon Directs the Official Trailer of the 16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
The official trailer of the 16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival, which recently decided to convert to a non-face-to-face film festival, has been released.
Read more

2020 국제해양영화제개최 멈추면 보이는 것들

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 주최하고, 국제해양영화제조직위원회가 주관하는 「2020 국제해양영화제」가 7월 23일부터 25일까지 해운대 영화의전당에서 개최된다. 
Read more
Busan
few clouds
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
82 %
3.1kmh
20 %
Thu
20 °
Fri
25 °
Sat
25 °
Sun
26 °
Mon
26 °

Dine & Drink

City of Busan Advocates Safe Dining For Prevention of Coronavirus

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan is set to improve the eating culture around the city and create a dining environment that citizens can safely use.
Read more

Busan Bites: Three of the Best Places to Get Jjajangmyeon in the City

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Here are three great places around the city if you're looking to try a bowl yourself.
Read more

Gavi to Host Georgian Wine Tasting Event July 25th

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gavi Wine Restaurant in Jungdong, Haeundae has announced it will host a special Georgian Wine Tasting Event featuring Nekresi Estate Wine in English on July 25th at 6:30 p.m.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Come for the View, Stay for the Tea at Cafe Afternoon Tea in Millak-dong

Dine & Drink Cindy Choi -
Among the plethora of cafes in the city, Cafe Afternoon Tea in Millak-dong provides a beautiful space dedicated to tea in the heart of the city.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea