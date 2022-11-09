8th Hapcheon Tourism National Photo Contest Award Winners Announced

The 8th Hapcheon Tourism National Photo Contest award ceremony took place on the 9th at the Hapcheon-gun Office Conference Room.

Hosted by Hapcheon-gun and organized by the Hapcheon Branch of the Korea Photographers Association, the contest was held with the participation of photographers from across the country from September 1st to 16th under the themes of festivals in Hapcheon, outstanding natural scenery, tourist attractions, and leisure.

A total of 315 works were received, and after the public screening, on September 25, 1 gold prize (2 million won in prize money), 2 silver prizes (1 million won each), 3 bronze prizes (700,000 won each), and 5 honorable mentions were given with a total of 81 winning works selected with a prize of 500,000 won each and 70 participation prizes with a prize of 200,000 won each.

Hwang Hae-rok’s ‘Snowscape of Iljumun’, which contains the snow scene of Iljumun of Haeinsa Temple, was selected as the Gold Prize of Honor, while ‘Beautiful Hapcheon’ by Seo Chunman and ‘Rising of Mosanjae’ by Jin Myeongho received a good evaluation from the judges and were awarded the silver prize.

The winning works will be exhibited on the 2nd floor of the Hapcheon Dam Water Culture Center from November 24 to December 31, and will also be produced as a photo book and used as materials to promote Hapcheon tourism.