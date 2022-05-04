8th Jinju Sajikje Festival Held Successfully

Jinju Sajikdan Preservation Association held the 8th Jinju Sajikdan at Gyeongsangnam-do Monument at 11 am on the 3rd.

The ceremony was held in a solemn atmosphere on that day, with about 30 people including the Jinju Sajik Conservation Society and citizens in attendance.

Jinju Sajikje is held annually in spring and autumn as a ritual to pray for national prosperity and a bountiful harvest on behalf of the king at the Sajikdan, which enshrined the four gods who rule the land and the direct gods who rule the grain.

The Jinju Sajikdan Preservation Association believes that, unlike other regional Sajikdans that were damaged and lost due to the cultural annihilation policy during the Japanese colonial period, the Jinju Sajikdan has an altar, fence, and access facilities, so there is a possibility of restoration of its original form.