9.81 Park to be Built in Busan by 2025

Monolith’s “9.81 Park Busan”, a racing theme park that uses information and communication technology (ICT)-based gravity acceleration signed a business agreement with the city of Busan to open by 2025.

9.81 Park is based on the environment-friendly racing vehicle Gravity Racer as its main theme. As a new concept theme park, it is a tourist facility that won the ‘Korea Tourism Star Special Award’ from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 2021.

It is a sports theme park that is gaining popularity among the 2030 generation, with more than 500,000 annual park visitors, even though it started operating in Jeju in 2020, when the entire tourism industry was severely damaged by the coronavirus. The city expects that it will be of great help to the influx of domestic and foreign tourists.

This agreement focuses on creating a world-class sports theme park in Busan by laying the foundation for collaboration with Busan City and Monolith for the establishment and utilization of 9.81 Park Busan and sharing roles with each other.

According to the agreement, Monolith will build “9.81 Park” in Busan by 2025 and strive to create local jobs through the construction and operation of the park.

The city of Busan will take care of administrative procedures so that “9.81 Park Busan” can be built smoothly by supporting the implementation and promoting various administrative support that can be used as global tourism content.

For the 9.81 Park construction, Monolith Co., Ltd. will directly or indirectly invest about $40 million in Busan, and actively utilize the park management know-how and advanced game technology accumulated in Jeju to give a high level of gaming experience by augmenting the real racing experience.

In addition, a virtual park will be built in the future to implement a metaverse environment where users can enjoy racing in both the real park and the virtual park.

The ultimate goal of this theme park is to build an integrated game platform that connects reality and virtual reality, and Busan, a special blockchain regulation zone, also has a blockchain-based mainnet and music on the Metaverse platform.

The location of the park was not disclosed.

The city of Busan has opened or announced the opening of ‘Arte Museum’, ‘Baby Shark Hometown Busan Project’, ‘Ryan Holiday’ of Kakao Friends, and ‘9.81 Park’ in Busan in succession this year since the 8th popular election.